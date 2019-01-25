Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Ethiopia's Oromia state signs ceasefire deal with OLF

Ethiopia's Oromia state signs ceasefire deal with OLF
Daniel Mumbere

Ethiopia

Ethiopia’s regional state of Oromia and the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) agreed to a ceasefire on Thursday, following months of sparring amidst rising insecurity in the region.

The reconciliation pact was signed by Milkesa Mideksa of the Oromia state and Dawud Ibsa, chairperson of OLF.

The two sides agreed to avoid bloodshed and forge a peaceful future together, state-affiliated Fana BC reported.

The event held at the Ambo University in the Oromia state was attended by Oromo traditional leaders and several representatives of political parties.

OLF was one of the terrorist groups which benefited from a legislative process that overturned the tag, as part of prime minister Abiy Ahmed’s reforms.

Peace talks between the federal government and OLF in Asmara led to their return to engage in peaceful struggle.

OLF has previously accused Ethiopia’s government of failing to abide by an agreement aimed at reintegrating OLF fighters into the national army.

ALSO READ: Ethiopia nabs over 800 returnee OLF fighters disturbing Oromia

Resolutions

  • Immediate ceasefire
  • OLF will encamp its soldiers soon
  • A committee has been formed to facilitate condition for the disarmament, demobilization, and reintegration of armed members of the OLF

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..