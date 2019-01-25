DRC, WHO monitor Ebola survivors amidst new cases

Every month, ebola survivor, Faustin Kalivanda, comes to the Beni General Hospital in the Democratic Republic of Congo for a check-up.

Kalivanda lost his wife and their five-year-old daughter to the disease.

“I want to thank all the doctors in the Ebola treatment centre, all the hygienists, who kept the treatment room clean, the psychologists who gave us advice on the disease and psychological support to bring us back to life. And all others who are part of the response team, for helping us, for providing food. For all of that, I want to thank them”, Kalivanda said.

Today on his second visit, the patient tells me that he is feeling well. There is no threat for his life in the future. He will recover well, and that he is in good health.

A program by the World Health Organization and partners seeks to monitor progress of ebola survivors like Kalivanda.

46 staff have been trained on the medical, biological and psychological follow-up of survivors.

“This program is fully supported by WHO, in implementing the follow-up of people cured of Ebola for a period of one year. WHO has already funded the renovation of three monitoring sites. A site in Beni, a site in Butembo, and one site in Mangina”, said WHO Surveillance team leader, Whomory Keïta.

Kalivanda now works at the treatment centre himself as a nurse assistant, carrying patients from ambulances to the treatment centre and cleaning patient rooms.

“Today on his second visit, the patient tells me that he is feeling well. There is no threat for his life in the future. He will recover well, and that he is in good health”, said Medical doctor, John Kakule Monjobo.

Nearly 250 patients in DR Congo have recovered since the outbreak began in July. But the deadly virus is spreading fast in eastern DRC with at least 713 cases confirmed and 439 deaths.

DR Congo confirmed 14 new Ebola cases in its eastern borderlands on Wednesday, January 24.

Reuters