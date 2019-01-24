DRC: Joseph Kabila out, Tshisekedi in today [The Morning Call]

Taking place this thursday (today) in the Democratic Republic of Congo DRC is the country’s first peaceful transition of power since independence from Belgium in 1960. And someone is at the heart of this transition but rather controversially.

Opposition leader, Felix Tshisekedi who was declared winner of the three times -delayed election with 38.5 percent of the vote takes over the helms of power from long time leader Joseph Kabila. But his election victory which ushers him in as president is in doubt.

Another opposition candidate Martin Fayulu, credited with 34.8 percent says he was the rightful winner with an estimated 61 percent of votes he reckons to have received stating collated figures from some election observers.

He is not alone in this view as many in the country and in the international community have expressed doubts about the emergence of Mr Tshisekedi as winner.

But what have we seen as response to the doubt about the veracity of the results? A rather subtle and sometimes overtly expressed wishes for the preservation of calm and prevention of chaos in the country over a challenge of the results.

And the latest person asking for support for Mr Tshisekedi’s emergence is now President Joseph Kabila himself who would be exiting the presidency today in this swearing ceremony after 17 years power.