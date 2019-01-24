CAR peace dialogue opens in Khartoum [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Can the Central African Republic (CAR) now finally experience lasting peace?
This has been the ambitious goal of a dialogue between fifteen armed groups in the country and the government. The dialogue which has been in the pipelines since July 2017 opens today in Khartoum under the auspices of the African Union (AU).
