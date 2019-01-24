Africa: Youth employment to contain unemployment

The African Development Bank advocates for the creation of 12 million new jobs each year to contain rising unemployment

Good news for African countries. The African Development Bank growth forecasts for 2019 and 2020 are 4 and 4.1% respectively.

The bank says several factors, including a mild recovery in commodity prices and improved macroeconomic stability, will have a positive impact on the continental economy from this year onwards.

However, Africa still faces a huge job challenge and the creation of quality jobs. To do this, the AFDB is focusing on key sectors such as increasing intra-African trade.

Dr. Kwesi Aning, Director of the Faculty of Academic Affairs and Research at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre in Accra, Ghana gives his insights.

The IMF is revising its growth forecasts downwards

A slowing global ecomomic growth. The International Monetary Fund is revising its forecasts for the next two years.

A gloomy economic climate hangs over the Davos forum, which is now in its 49th year.

The International Monetary Fund took the opportunity of this World Economic Forum to announce a downward revision of its growth forecasts for the next two years.

The slowdown in growth in developed countries will have a significant economic impact in terms of development.