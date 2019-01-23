Zimbabwe: Chamisa calls for the release of detainees

Zimbabwean’s main opposition party, Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader, Nelson Chamisa said there is an urgent need for dialogue with the government and for all those detained to be freed.

“It is very unfortunate and very tragic that we are back to the past. What is clear is that it’s total on the basis of freedom of conscience, so we are having all these MDC members, MPs being. It’s almost a political cleansing akin to Gukurahundi,” he said.

According to him, is a very good thing, for the “issue of national healing” and “human rights and peace” as well as the fragile economy and re-engaging with the international community.

Chamisa called the latest brutal crackdown by security forces on anti-government misconduct, where hundreds have been detained and activists are hiding.

“The most important point right now is the stopping of harassment, mass arrests of people who did not commit any crime. They were arrested at their homesteads. They were invaded and also p.people being taken out of their homes, so at no point were they linked to any commission of any if there was any crime committed,” Chamisa added.

He noted that individuals are being targeted on account of a political party persuasion against the dictates of the constitution.

However, the government in a recent tweet, said it has invited all political parties, religious and civic leaders for a meeting to settle their differences.

Lawyers and some residents say Several opposition politicians, and rights activists remain in hiding as authorities try to track them down.

They accuse security forces of raiding homes at night and beating up suspected protesters, charges police and the army