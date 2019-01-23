The new 'Senegambia' bridge and its significance [The Morning Call]

After decades of delays, the presidents of Senegal and The Gambia on Monday inaugurated the Senegambia bridge to facilitate trade and travel in West Africa. The bridge located on Gambian territory is described as an elegant work in light concrete spanning more than a kilometre long.

It crosses the River Gambia around 10 km from the border post of Farafenni where the two leaders met for the inauguration.

So of what importance is this bridge?