The new 'Senegambia' bridge and its significance [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
After decades of delays, the presidents of Senegal and The Gambia on Monday inaugurated the Senegambia bridge to facilitate trade and travel in West Africa. The bridge located on Gambian territory is described as an elegant work in light concrete spanning more than a kilometre long.
It crosses the River Gambia around 10 km from the border post of Farafenni where the two leaders met for the inauguration.
So of what importance is this bridge?
01:08
ICEA Conference in Dakar Senegal [No Comment]
01:09
Senegal blocks major opposition aspirants from presidential race
Go to video
LIVE: 2018 CAF Awards, S. Africa's Kgatlana, Egypt's Mo Salah are the best
Go to video
Egypt vs. South Africa: Who gets to host historic AFCON 2019?
Go to video
Three presidents to attend 2018 CAF Awards in Dakar
Go to video
Jammeh, Nguema dance as Olomide sings at Equatorial Guinea bash