South Africa passes party financing law

South Africa’s president Cyril Ramaphosa has enacted a law on financing political parties before the May legislative elections, according to the presidency.

The law prohibits the acceptance of donations from foreign governments, foreigners and public organizations as well as donations from criminal activity.

An NGO, ‘‘My Vote Counts’‘ has welcomed the move saying it ‘’ will significantly enhance transparency’‘ in a country beset with corruption.

Spokesperson for ‘‘My Vote Count’s, Sheilan Clarke told AFP that parties will now be required to disclose the names and organizations that donate more than 100, 000 South African rand or 6,300 euros.

She said it takes about six months between the promulgation of the law and its implementation by the electoral commission.

The NGO regretted that South African electorates will once again go to the polls without access to crucial information on party funding.

South Africans will elect their deputies and members of provincial assembles, who will then elect the head of state within the party.

The ruling African National Congress (ANC) has been in power since the end of apartheid in 1994.

AFP