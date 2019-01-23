Ghana starts #BringBackOurTaadiGirls after Nigerian 'abducts' women

Ghana
There is currently a social media hashtag in Ghana demanding the rescue of three young ladies abducted by a Nigerian in the country’s Western Region.
#BringBackOurTaadiGirls is currently being used especially on Twitter to demand that police takes necessary action in a case that was reported over a month back.
All girls were reportedly kidnapped in Takoradi, capital of the oil-producing region. “Taadi” is a short form for Takoradi. Priscilla Mantebea Koranchie (15 years) was last seen on December 21, 2018.
But before her incident, another 18-year-old Ruth Love Quayson had been kidnapped on the 4th of December. The other victim Priscilla Blessing Bentum also believed to be kidnapped was last seen on 17th August, 2018.
Police reportedly arrested a Nigerian national believed to be behind the incident but the suspect is said to have escaped from custody. He has since been rearrested but father of the 15-year-old said he believed his daughter had been killed.
#BringBackOurTaadiGirls: I believe my daughter is dead – Parent.#BringBackOurTaadiGirls pic.twitter.com/FKNDBp7tsh— #JoyNews (@JOYNEWSONTV) January 22, 2019
Disturbed mother of another missing girl told local media portals that the kidnapper had taken a partial ransom but failed to deliver the girls.
A grieving mother begged the authorities to locate her daughters – whether dead or alive, stressing how difficult life had been without her daughter.
Some social media reactions are as follows:
If police inertia is slowing their recovery, your alertness can help #BringBackOurTaadiGirls.— Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) January 22, 2019
Keep them in your thoughts and prayers too. pic.twitter.com/JgilQOYhru
The Ghana Police have been a disaster in investigating the kidnappings of these three young women since AUGUST.— Gary = (@garyalsmith) January 23, 2019
Social media now doing its thing. If you see something, say something.#BringBackOurTaadiGirls pic.twitter.com/6zNXeDhKez
This is quite disturbing. I was remarking the other day how there seems to be a surge in the number of « missing person » reports circulating #Ghana social media. Hope they are found alive and safe and brought home soon. #BringBackOurTaadiGirls https://t.co/OVqMKKUEkH— Jemila #DigitalSkills ? (@jabdulai) January 22, 2019
Help retweet till it get to whoever ?#BringBackOurTaadiGirls pic.twitter.com/6koVcbhgKf— Nungua Sister Derby ? (@symple_blessing) January 22, 2019
I’ve lost so much trust in the Ghana Police Service… #BringBackOurTaadiGirls#BringBackOurTaadiGirls #BringBackOurTaadiGirls #BringBackOurTaadiGirls #BringBackOurTaadiGirls #BringBackOurTaadiGirls pic.twitter.com/O1dyMpRgtp— Tailor Rahim ??✂️ (@TailorRahim) January 22, 2019
My city, Takoradi, where I grew up is not known for kidnapping. These young girls and their families deserve decent normal lives and not trauma/terror.— Francis Abban (Luke 1:37) (@francis_abban) January 22, 2019
GhPoliceServiceprove your competence and speed up work to #BringBackOurTaadiGirls Starr1035Fm
BBCWorldHuffPost pic.twitter.com/1l4Bk0fpfO
