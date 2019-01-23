Ethiopian opens expanded Addis airport, Skylight hotel complex

Ethiopian Airlines on Wednesday (January 23) inaugurated the expanded Addis Ababa Bole International Airport and a hotel complex funded by the air operator.

Describing the airport as Africa’s biggest gateway to the world, Ethiopian said the facility: “has been expanded to triple in size and accomodate 22 million passengers annually.

“The newly expanded airport terminal has been renovated with amenities and high-tech systems of 21st century global airport hub with the view to avail best possible on-ground experience, including automated bag drop solutions, e-gates, self-check-in kiosks.”

Other features include improved baggage handling and latest technology security machines along with tilting tray sorter systems.

The Ethiopian Skylight Hotel, a 5-star facility funded by airline officially becomes the biggest such facility in the capital. It is a stone throw from the airport and has 373 rooms.

It has 27 presidential and executive suites, four restaurants and a conference and banquet hall that can seat 2000 people at a time. It has other meeting rooms, a gym, pool, gift shops and other facilities.

The rise and rise of Ethiopian has made it the continent’s biggest national carrier with routes continually expanding across the globe. The successes have propelled the Bole International Airport into Africa’s biggest hub.

#Ethiopia: Ethiopian Airlines to inaugurate the state-of-the-art #AddisAbaba Bole Airport Terminal expansion and 5-star Hotel projects on Sunday January 27, 2019. flyethiopian pic.twitter.com/OYpiOz6raq — FANA BROADCASTING C (fanatelevision) January 22, 2019

Photo Credit: @fanatelevision