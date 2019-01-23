" I'll hand over power without regrets "- Kabila

Congolese outgoing President Joseph Kabila said he would hand over power on Thursday “without regret” . He called on Congolese to support his successor, Felix Tshisekedi.

Wearing a black suit and tie and sporting his trademark salt-and-pepper beard, he said ‘‘respecting the constitution, I will hand over power tomorrow without regrets or remorse because despite the imperfections emanating from all man-made work, Congo has come a long way and rests on a solid foundation today, he said in a televised address.

He also called on the nation, especially the youth, to ‘massively’ support the new president.

Kabila credited himself with accomplishments including reunifying the country and curtailing inflation. Tshisekedi will assume power in one of the world’s least developed countries, despite its copious output of copper, cobalt and other lucrative minerals.

Kabila has governed the vast central African country since succeeding his assassinated father in 2001 at the age of 29, amidst a regional war that led to millions of deaths.

Reuters