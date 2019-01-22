Using sniffer dogs to diagnose malaria [Sci-Tech]

Malaria remains a big challenge in Africa. According to the World Health Organisation, the continent carries a disproportionately high share of the global malaria burden. In 2017, Africa was home to 92% of malaria cases and 93% of malaria deaths.

On this edition of Sci-Tech, presenter Serge Koffi reveals how scientists are using sniffer dogs to diagnose malaria, and with astonishing results.