Madagascar: President Rajoelina reappoints Ntsay as PM

Newly elected president of Madagascar, Andry Rajoelina has reappointed Christian Ntsay as his Prime Minister, according to the secretary general of the Island nation’s head of state, Valery Ramonjavelo.

Ntsay,57, was entrusted to lead a national unity government until the 2018 presidential election.

His appointment was decided after several weeks of crisis between the then president , Hery Rajaonarimampianina and his opponents who demanded his exit.

Christian Ntsay is not a member of any of the three main political parties in the big Island nation.

Ntsay served as a senior official at the International Labour Organization and Minister for Labor from 2002 to 2003.

Rajoelina, 44, won the presidential election with 55.66 percent of votes in the second round of polls on December 19, beating his closest contender, ex-president Marc Ravalomanana who garnered 44.34 percent of votes.

AFP