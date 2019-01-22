Five candidates for Senegal's presidential election [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
The Senegalese Constitutional Council released on Sunday, the official list of five candidates vying for the February 24 presidential election.
Khalifa Sall and Karim Wade, the two main opponents of President Macky Sall are left out after been disqualified over their past criminal convictions.
So, how is the news of the five candidates being received in Senegal and what is the situation in the country ahead of the polls?
