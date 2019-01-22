Welcome to Africanews

6-year-old South African DJ wows at America's Got Talent show

Abdur Rahman Alfa Shaban

South Africa

A six-year-old South African disk jockey, Arch Junior, reputed as the world’s youngest DJ has wowed judges and the audience at a top American entertainment program, America’s Got Talent.

A DJ is simply a person who announces and plays popular recorded music.

A two-and-half minute video shared on his Twitter handle, showed him display his djing skills to a teeming audience. He won the South Africa’s Got Talent back in 2015 when he was aged four.

You're six-year-old, you flew all the way from South Africa to take on the best. It's all down to the fifty states now, what a way to start the show.

“You and I need to be talking after this sure because I got some plans for you after this show, trust me,” one judge, Simon said.

He went on to describe him as a total – total little star he absolutely loved. “You’re six-year-old, you flew all the way from South Africa to take on the best. It’s all down to the fifty states now, what a way to start the show,” he added.

One of South Africa’s biggest DJ’s Black Coffee tweeted the video with a comment that read: South Africa to the World. The government won’t be left out on the congratulations as did citizens of Africa’s Rainbow nation.

