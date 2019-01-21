Welcome to Africanews

Zimbabwe's presidency issues warning to protesters [The Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

The presidency in Zimbabwe has said the security forces’ response to recent protests in which a number of people have reportedly died is just “a foretaste of things to come”.

Presidential spokesman George Charamba told the state-controlled Sunday Mail newspaper “(The) government will not stand by while such narrow interests play out so violently.

Now, what is happening in Zimbabwe? Security forces in attempt to put a stop to raging protests in the country over fuel price increased are accused of carrying out night raids and beating suspected protesters in their homes.

The violent crackdown on protests in Harare and Bulawayo sparked off by the sharp rise in the price of fuel has now allegedly claimed over 12 lives, and with several people injured and hundreds more arrested.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa who is abroad and was billed to head to the World Economic Forum in Davos said on Sunday he was cutting short his current foreign tour to return home “in the light of the economic situation”.

