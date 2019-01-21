Sudan: arrest warrants issued for 38 journalists [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Sudan’s state prosecution has issued arrest warrants for 38 journalists and activists on charges of “incitement” and spreading “false news” that’s allegedly stirring or fuelling anger in the country with several demonstrations.
Those indicted according to state broadcaster Sudania 24 were electronic activists, including 28 residing outside Sudan.
Protests about Sudan’s economic problems began in December but has since morphed into anger at President Omar al-Bashir’s 30-year rule.
06:55
Zimbabwe's presidency issues warning to protesters [The Morning Call]
Go to video
Zimbabwean president cancels Davos Forum to deal with crisis
01:26
Ghana press body condemns killing of journalist
05:23
Fuel protests continue in Zimbabwe despite crackdown [The Morning Call]
01:28
Zimbabweans trickle back into Harare
04:06
What next for Zimbabwe's govt after fuel price hike backfires?