Morocco to co host World cup 2030

Football Planet takes a look at match day two of the African Champions League. A nightmare for TP Mazembe, Wydad of Casablanca and Horoya AC, all severely beaten. CS Constantine recorded a second win while AS Vita Club crushed AC Simba, 5 – 0. All results and rankings in this edition.

In the CAF Cup, we now know the composition of the groups, following the draw held on Monday with three Moroccan teams in group B. And many surprise guests, such as Salitas, who became the first Burkinabe club to reach the final tournament of an African Club competition. The team’s coach, Ladji Coulibaly, looks back on this historic qualification in this programme.

And then, Morocco nursing a possible co-organization with Spain and Portugal for 2030.