Burkina Faso: Christophe Joseph Marie Dabiré is new PM

Burkinabe President Marc Christian Kaboré on Monday appointed Christophe Joseph Marie Dabiré as the new Prime Minister. It follows the resignation of Paul Kaba Thieba and his cabinet last week.

Christophe Joseph Marie Dabiré was announced as the new Prime Minister through a presidential decree by government Secretary-General Stéphane Sanou on state television.

Dabiré, a former commissioner representing Burkina Faso at the West African Economic and Monetary Union, served as minister under former president Blaise Compaoré, with Roch Marc Christian Kaboré as prime minister between 1994 to 1996.

He led the country’s Department of Health between 1992-1997, and oversaw the Department of Secondary, Higher Education and Scientific Research between 1997-2000.

Christophe Joseph Marie Dabiré was also a member of the National Assembly from 1997 to 2007 under the former ruling party, the Congress for Democracy and Progress (CDP).

The resignation of the previous government led by Paul Kaba Thiéba was announced on Friday evening in a statement from the presidency.

The former Prime Minister did not give reasons for his resignation, but growing concerns over terrorists threats and social uneasiness was speculated to be behind his exit.

Social actors and opposition political parties had for months called for his resignation including several members of the government for failing to address terrorists threats.

