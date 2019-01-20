DRC: Fayulu asks int'l community to reject Top Court ruling, declares himself legit president

Martin Fayulu, an opposition leader in the Democratic Republic of Congo declared himself as the only legitimate president of the country on Sunday.

His reaction follows a ruling by the Constitutional Court confirming Felix Tshisekedi as winner of the December 30 polls.

“ The Constitutional Court has once again confirmed that, like the CENI, it is at the service of a dictatorial individual. It is neither more nor less a constitutional coup d’etat, because it brings to the supreme magistracy a non-elected “, Fayulu said.

Fayulu asked the International community not to accept the verdict by the country’s Constitutional Court.

“I ask, moreover, to the whole of the international community not to recognize a power which has not neither legitimacy nor legal standing to represent the Congolese people “, he said.

Martin Fayulu also called on the Congolese people to organize peaceful protest across the country to protest against the ruling by the Constitutional Court.

Fayulu petitioned DRC’s Constitutional Court on Saturday January 12 to challenge results that declared another opposition leader, Felix Tshisekedi as winner of a delayed presidential election.

*AFP