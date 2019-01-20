52 Somali Islamists killed during air strikes- U.S army

The United States military said Saturday it has killed 52 Somali Islamists during air strikes in response to an attack by a large group of Somali Shebabs against Somali national forces in the south of the country.

Earlier in the day, at least 8 Somali soldiers were killed by Shebab fighters in an attack on their camp on the outskirts of Kismayo, a southern port city, military and local chiefs said.

“We managed to kill at least 75 Shebab militants after they attacked us and many others were wounded, and we want to talk about this victory to our people. We, the Somali army with our international partners will pursue the Shebab militants until victory”, said Somali army officer, Hassan Aden Mohamed.

The heavily armed Islamist fighters had launched their attack at dawn followed by an exchange of fire that last several hours, AFP said.

The Shebabs have claimed responsibility for the attack, claiming to have killed 42 Somali soldiers.

The U.S military has intensified its air strikes against Islamist fighters since 2017.

Hunt out of Mogadishu in 2011, Shebabs then lost most of their strongholds. But they still control large rural areas from which they carry out guerrilla operations and suicide bombings against government, security forces or civilians.

AFP