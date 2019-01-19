Calm in Tripoli after two days of fighting

Calm returns to Tripoli after two days of fighting between rival militias. Ten people were killed and 41 injured, including women and children, according to a report by the Ministry of Health. The violence was between militias in the Libyan capital and an armed group called the 7th Brigade, which came from Tarhouna in the West and took over Tripoli airport before being attacked.

“Thank God, morale is high among the fighters. Thanks to the individuals and fighters who are with us, the Sidi Sayeh region and al-Nakheel road have been retaken. We succeeded in expelling the militias that were spreading terror among the inhabitants’‘. Abdul Hadi, a member of the Tripoli Protection Force.

“We managed to drive out the so-called 7th Brigade militia and discovered here that the headquarters and rest area were full of cars belonging to civilians and citizens. We also found that rest areas were being transformed into prisons, Milad, member of the Tripoli Protection Force

The fighting comes almost six months after the violent clashes that killed at least 117 people and wounded more than 400 at the end of August. The latest round of violence shattered a UN brokered ceasefire agreement signed in September. The UN mission in Libya warned on Wednesday against violence that threatens the truce.