Theresa May survives no-confidence vote [International Edition]

British Prime Minister Theresa May narrowly survives a vote of no-confidence in Parliament a day after suffering a historic defeat over her plan to leave the European Union. What is her next step to find a way forward for Brexit?

Meanwhile, Brazil’s new far right president signs a decree making it easier for citizens to keep a firearm at home in a country with one of the world’s highest murder rates.

Also, is ISIS really defeated and has the caliphate crumbled? While the US has taken nearly all of the organization’s territory away, ISIS still has about 30,000 fighters left.

