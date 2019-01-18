Theresa May survives no-confidence vote [International Edition]

International edition
British Prime Minister Theresa May narrowly survives a vote of no-confidence in Parliament a day after suffering a historic defeat over her plan to leave the European Union. What is her next step to find a way forward for Brexit?
Meanwhile, Brazil’s new far right president signs a decree making it easier for citizens to keep a firearm at home in a country with one of the world’s highest murder rates.
Also, is ISIS really defeated and has the caliphate crumbled? While the US has taken nearly all of the organization’s territory away, ISIS still has about 30,000 fighters left.
Stay with us as these are some of the stories we have in store retracing the major current events covered by our various editorial teams presented by Elayne Wangalwa
Brexit deal in limbo [International Edition]
Turkey widens Jamal Khashoggi probe
Kavanaugh accuser offers to testify, N. korea agrees to shut missile site [International Edition]
Photos: Nigerian designer of Theresa May's African jacket thrilled
Theresa May in Kenya: More dancing, a bicycle politician and more deals
Photos: Buhari pledges credible 2019 elections to visiting UK prime minister