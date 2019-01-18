Nearly 900 killed in DRC ethnic violence- UN report [The Morning Call]

The united nations report that at least 890 people were killed in over just 3 days in ethnic violence in western DRC in mid-december. The UN Human Rights Office reports the violence took place in four villages between Banunu and Batende communities.

The UN however warns the death toll could be higher. But there seems to be conflicting death tolls for the violence. A local priest and a civil society activist earlier in the week said at least 400 people had died in bloodshed that even led to the government canceling voting in last month’s presidential polls. The UN insists that 890 is the number of people known to have been buried.

The recent attack from the ethnic clashes in Yumbi, Mai-Ndombe Province allegedly started when members of the Banunu tribe wanted to bury one of their traditional chiefs on Batende land.