L. Gbagbo to remain with ICC until new hearing

Ivory Coast
The Appeals Chamber of the International Criminal Court has granted a request by prosecutors to extend the custody of former Ivorian President, Laurent Gbagbo.
A panel of appeal judges announced the chamber’s decision on Friday.
The ex-Ivorian President who on Tuesday was acquitted of charges of crimes against humanity, will therefore remain in detention till the next hearing scheduled for 1 February 2019.
A majority of the- judges ordered Gbagbo and co-defendant Charles Ble Goude to be held until they can consider prosecutors’ arguments more fully.
At first instance, the judges ordered the immediate release of the two men following their resounding acquittal on Tuesday. However, it was suspended Wednesday evening following an appeal by the prosecution.
Prosecutors fear that Gbagbo and Blé Goudé will not appear before the Court if their presence is required in the future.
08:44
ICC decides on Gbagbo's war crimes charges [The Morning Call]
Go to video
Live: ICC judges order for immediate release of ex-Ivorian president Gbagbo
Go to video
ICC should drop charges against Sudan's Bashir if … - Mo Ibrahim
01:12
Ivory Coast: consultation fees up for patrons of private health facilities
04:01
2018 achievements in Africa - Environment initiatives
Go to video
Ivory Coast 'ghost' sculpture collection