Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

L. Gbagbo to remain with ICC until new hearing

L. Gbagbo to remain with ICC until new hearing
with REUTERS

Ivory Coast

The Appeals Chamber of the International Criminal Court has granted a request by prosecutors to extend the custody of former Ivorian President, Laurent Gbagbo.

A panel of appeal judges announced the chamber’s decision on Friday.

The ex-Ivorian President who on Tuesday was acquitted of charges of crimes against humanity, will therefore remain in detention till the next hearing scheduled for 1 February 2019.

A majority of the- judges ordered Gbagbo and co-defendant Charles Ble Goude to be held until they can consider prosecutors’ arguments more fully.

At first instance, the judges ordered the immediate release of the two men following their resounding acquittal on Tuesday. However, it was suspended Wednesday evening following an appeal by the prosecution.

Prosecutors fear that Gbagbo and Blé Goudé will not appear before the Court if their presence is required in the future.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..