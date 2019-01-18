L. Gbagbo to remain with ICC until new hearing

The Appeals Chamber of the International Criminal Court has granted a request by prosecutors to extend the custody of former Ivorian President, Laurent Gbagbo.

A panel of appeal judges announced the chamber’s decision on Friday.

The ex-Ivorian President who on Tuesday was acquitted of charges of crimes against humanity, will therefore remain in detention till the next hearing scheduled for 1 February 2019.

A majority of the- judges ordered Gbagbo and co-defendant Charles Ble Goude to be held until they can consider prosecutors’ arguments more fully.

At first instance, the judges ordered the immediate release of the two men following their resounding acquittal on Tuesday. However, it was suspended Wednesday evening following an appeal by the prosecution.

Prosecutors fear that Gbagbo and Blé Goudé will not appear before the Court if their presence is required in the future.