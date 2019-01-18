Ghanaian investigative journalist murdered [The Morning Call]

We begin with some disturbing news in Ghana’s media, where there has been a murder of an investigative journalist. Ahmed Hussein was shot by unidentified men on motorbikes three times in the capital Accra on wednesday night at about 11 pm as he drove home.

He was a member of Tiger Eye Private investigations led by award winning Ghanaian journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, and together they had investigated corruption in Ghana’s football leagues, one of which led to a lifetime ban for the former head of Ghana’s Football Association last year.