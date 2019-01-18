China, E.Guinea pledge to strengthen cooperation

China and Equatorial Guinea have promised to strengthen their bilateral cooperation.

The resolution was made in Equatorial Guinea on Thursday following a meeting between Guinean President Teodoro Obiang Nguema and the Special Representative of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Yang Jiechi.

This comes after the two heads of state had a fruitful meeting during the 2018 summit on China-Africa cooperation, which led to a consensus on bilateral relations, Yang said.

He added that his visit aims to deepen communication between the two countries in order to implement the consensus and the results of the summit.

In efforts to construct the Belt and Road and implement the eight major initiatives proposed at the Beijing summit, China will strengthen pragmatic cooperation with Equatorial Guinea, support its economic diversification and bring benefits to its people, so as to elevate the two countries’ comprehensive cooperative partnership to a higher level, said Yang.

Obiang said Equatorial Guinea welcomes more Chinese companies to invest in the country, which is willing to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation with China.

Yang is on a four-nation diplomatic tour to the UAE, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea and Cameroon scheduled from Jan. 13 to 19.