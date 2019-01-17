Violence affecting tourism in Kenya, Zimbabwe [Travel]

Violence affecting tourism in Kenya, Zimbabwe

Kenya and Zimbabwe two beautiful countries. – now marked by violence.

Kenya is a country in East Africa with a coastline on the Indian Ocean. It encompasses savannah, lakelands and lets not forget Mount Kilimanjaro. All of this overshadowed by gunmen who attacked a compound in the Westlands district of Kenya’s capital on Tuesday, killing at least 21 people. The Somalia-based militant group al-Shabab said it was behind the attack.

Then, we head to Zimbabwe. The travel publisher Lonely Planet ranked Zimbabwe as third in their “Best in Travel” 2019 edition. However, they might have to change that selection considering the recent deadly protests over economic hardship and a sharp increase in the price of fuel. Econet Wireless Zimbabwe , the country’s largest mobile operator, said on Wednesday its internet services had been cut off following an order from the government.

So would you still travel to a country synonymous with violence or without internet connection?

Well, I recently spoke to experts from both countries who say its still a good time to a visit.

Kenyan journalist Timothy Simwa explains why you can still visit Kenya

Despite price hikes, the violence and internet shutdown, Zimbabwean journalist Sean Chiwawa says Zimbabwe is still a good country for travellers..

