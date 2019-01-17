Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

The Pyramids of Algeria [The Morning Call]

The Pyramids of Algeria [The Morning Call]
Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

The jeddars of Algeria are thirteen Berber mausoleums located south of Tiaret city in Algeria. The name is derived from Arabic, which is used locally to refer to ancient monumental ruins. These pre-Islamic tombs date from Late Antiquity between the 4th-7th centuries.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..