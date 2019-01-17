Ghana's anti-corruption buster murdered, bigmouth MP under fire

Ghana’s president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has joined the long list of persons and institutions – home and abroad – mourning the death of an anti-corruption buster in a suburb of the capital, Accra.

Ahmed Hussein-Suale was shot at thrice and killed by unknown assailants riding a motorbike, local media reports said. He was a key member of the team of Ghana’s investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

“I have learnt with sadness the killing of Ahmed Hussein-Suale, an associate of investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

I condemn the act unreservedly, and extent my condolences to his family. I expect the police to bring to book, as soon as possible, the perpetrators of this heinous crime. Once again, my heartfelt condolences.

Anas, a journalist known to always wearing a face mask to hide his identity because of his high-risk investigations broke the news of Ahmed’s death with a video that showed a ruling party lawmaker, making threats against the deceased.

MP Agyapong: Loud-mouthed fierce critic of Anas

The MP, Kennedy Agyapong, became one of Anas’ fiercest critics in the wake of his undercover report on corruption in the country’s football titled: “Number 11.”

Ahmed was said to be a core member of the team that uncovered rot that extended beyond Ghana to Africa at large. Social media reactions have been mixed but with most people calling for the police to interrogate the MP.

Agyapong has since dismissed talk of his complicity stressing that he had nothing to gain by targeting Ahmed and that he did not have time for the deceased.

His threat, made last year, included posting two photos of Ahmed, stating where he lived and ordering anyone who saw him to beat him up. Agyapong also a media owner publicised a video that sought to expose the real identity of Anas.