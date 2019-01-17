Welcome to Africanews

Fuel protests continue in Zimbabwe despite crackdown [The Morning Call]

There have been major clashes in fuel protests held across two of Zimbabwe’s main cities Harare and Bulawayo.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Wednesday called for calm as he vowed to tackle the ‘monumental task’ of fixing the shattered economy that has sparked the violent protests.

The protests entered their third day yesterday and security forces have so far attempted a crackdown with reports saying several people have been killed and hundreds arrested in the protests.

And speaking about arrests, a prominent activist, Pastor Evan Mawarire was taken from his home and charged with inciting violence on wednesday.

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

