AU, world leaders condemn terrorist attack in Kenya

The Africa Union Commission has condemned the recent attack in Nairobi, saying it stands with Kenya and supports the country’s efforts in combating terror in the region.

Thomas Kwesi Quartey, deputy chairperson, African Union (AU) Commission said the AU is shocked and saddened at the attack on the peace-loving people of Kenya.

“We condemn it utterly. Terrorism has no place in what we do in Africa. And it is a shame that this happened. The Africa Union is in full support of all Kenya’s efforts to stamp out terrorism and to make sure that this does not happen again, and also to support Kenya in looking for the cooperates and to addressing the issues involving that and to take them to justice and let justice prevail,” he added.

Kenya’s neighbor, Ethiopia, also condemned the attack.

“We condemn the attacks and sends a strong message that this kind of things should also be addressed in a peaceful manner as well. With regards to any threats related to what has happened in Nairobi as well, the government is also working very closely with Interpol to be able to identify their particular threats to Ethiopia as well,” said Billene Seyoum, press secretary from the Office of Prime Minister of Ethiopia.

Somali President Mohammed Farmajo in a tweet said his country stood with Kenya in the war against terror.

Other world leaders including the British Prime Minister Theresa May issued a statement in parliament condemning the attack, and expressing support for the people of Kenya. A British National was among those killed in the attack.

Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday confirmed that 14 people were killed and several others injured in a hotel attack in the country’s capital of Nairobi adding that all terrorists involved have been “eliminated.”

However, Kenyan inspector general Joseph Boinnet also on Wednesday announced that the death toll of Tuesday’s attack on a Nairobi hotel complex had risen to 21.

The Somalia-based terrorist group al-Shabaab has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The group has been targeting Kenya-Somalia border areas and killing innocent citizens since Kenyan soldiers entered Somalia in 2011 to secure the two countries’ shared border.