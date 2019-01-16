Male grooming products soaring in Africa [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Male grooming is often ignored as society has always dismissed the idea of men paying detailed attention to their appearance. But male beauty parlours are springing up daily in South Africa in response to what has been described as a ‘metrosexual wave’.
So, if you thought grooming, beauty and makeup was for women only, then it’s time to change that perception.
