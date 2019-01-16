Laurent Gbagbo's acquittal hailed [The Morning Call]

Free at last! After spending seven years in custody, Cote d’Ivoire’s former president Laurent Gbagbo is acquitted of all charges of crimes against humanity by the International Criminal Court.

The ICC in the Hague acquitted and set the former Ivorian leader free of crimes against humanity on Tuesday. The crimes were in connection with violence following a disputed 2010 election that left 3,000 dead and 500,000 displaced.

Now the reactions to the news have been huge with celebrations at the Hague with some of his supporters and a lot of ongoing discussions on what his release mean for the current politics in Ivory Coast ahead of general elections in 2020.

With us in the studio to help us understand what this release means for the country is our Ivorian journalist Ruth Lago.