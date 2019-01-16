Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Laurent Gbagbo's acquittal hailed [The Morning Call]

Laurent Gbagbo's acquittal hailed [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call

Free at last! After spending seven years in custody, Cote d’Ivoire’s former president Laurent Gbagbo is acquitted of all charges of crimes against humanity by the International Criminal Court.

The ICC in the Hague acquitted and set the former Ivorian leader free of crimes against humanity on Tuesday. The crimes were in connection with violence following a disputed 2010 election that left 3,000 dead and 500,000 displaced.

Now the reactions to the news have been huge with celebrations at the Hague with some of his supporters and a lot of ongoing discussions on what his release mean for the current politics in Ivory Coast ahead of general elections in 2020.

With us in the studio to help us understand what this release means for the country is our Ivorian journalist Ruth Lago.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..