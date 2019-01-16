Kenyan president vows to avenge Nairobi terror attack

Kenya
Kenyan security forces have neutralised all four terrorists involved in the attack on a hotel complex in the capital Nairobi, President Uhuru Kenyatta said on Wednesday.
Kenyatta said about 700 people had been safely evacuated, vowed to avenge the 14 “innocent” lives lost.
“We are a nation that never forgets those who hurt our children. We will pursue relentlessly those involved in the planning and execution of this attack,” the president said.
''I take note of Kenyans who took to social media to spread hope and criticise false information. You have shown the world bravery, patriotism and love.''
Fellow Kenyans, we all have a duty to secure our families, community and nation. I urge you to ensure that you inform the police of any suspicious individuals or actions around you – President Kenyatta. #RiversideAttack
The attack in numbers
- 14 civilians confirmed dead
- 700 people safely evacuated
- 4 attackers neutralised
Victims
An earlier estimate put the death toll at 15.
- 11 Kenyans
- 1 American
- 1 Briton
- 2 unidentified victims
Timeline of the attack
- Tuesday 3pm (local time): Attack on dusitD2 hotel begins with two explosions
- Tuesday 5:55pm: Al Shabaab claims responsibility
- Tuesday night: AU, EU, UN, United States, Somalia condemn the attack
- Tuesday night : Police announces it has secured 7 out of eight floors
- Wednesday 6am: Gunshots ring out as police say at least two groups of people still trapped inside complex
- Wednesday 8am: President Kenyatta declares terror attack and security operation ‘over’.
