Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Kenyan president vows to avenge Nairobi terror attack

Kenyan president vows to avenge Nairobi terror attack
Claudia NSONO with Reuters

Kenya

Kenyan security forces have neutralised all four terrorists involved in the attack on a hotel complex in the capital Nairobi, President Uhuru Kenyatta said on Wednesday.

Kenyatta said about 700 people had been safely evacuated, vowed to avenge the 14 “innocent” lives lost.

“We are a nation that never forgets those who hurt our children. We will pursue relentlessly those involved in the planning and execution of this attack,” the president said.

We will pursue relentlessly those involved in the planning and execution of this attack.

‘‘I take note of Kenyans who took to social media to spread hope and criticise false information. You have shown the world bravery, patriotism and love.’‘

READ MORE: Kenyans attack New York Times, want editor deported

The attack in numbers

  • 14 civilians confirmed dead
  • 700 people safely evacuated
  • 4 attackers neutralised

Victims

An earlier estimate put the death toll at 15.

  • 11 Kenyans
  • 1 American
  • 1 Briton
  • 2 unidentified victims

Timeline of the attack

  • Tuesday 3pm (local time): Attack on dusitD2 hotel begins with two explosions
  • Tuesday 5:55pm: Al Shabaab claims responsibility
  • Tuesday night: AU, EU, UN, United States, Somalia condemn the attack
  • Tuesday night : Police announces it has secured 7 out of eight floors
  • Wednesday 6am: Gunshots ring out as police say at least two groups of people still trapped inside complex
  • Wednesday 8am: President Kenyatta declares terror attack and security operation ‘over’.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..