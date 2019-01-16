Kenyan president vows to avenge Nairobi terror attack

Kenyan security forces have neutralised all four terrorists involved in the attack on a hotel complex in the capital Nairobi, President Uhuru Kenyatta said on Wednesday.

Kenyatta said about 700 people had been safely evacuated, vowed to avenge the 14 “innocent” lives lost.

“We are a nation that never forgets those who hurt our children. We will pursue relentlessly those involved in the planning and execution of this attack,” the president said.

‘‘I take note of Kenyans who took to social media to spread hope and criticise false information. You have shown the world bravery, patriotism and love.’‘

The attack in numbers

14 civilians confirmed dead

700 people safely evacuated

4 attackers neutralised

Victims

An earlier estimate put the death toll at 15.

11 Kenyans

1 American

1 Briton

2 unidentified victims

Timeline of the attack