Kenya takes stock of Nairobi terrorist attacks: Deaths, condemnation

Kenya was jolted rudely on Tuesday when Al-Shabaab terrorists run rampage in a gun and explosives attack that targeted a luxury hotel complex located in the Westlands area of the capital, Nairobi.

Somali-based insurgents Al-Shabaab have since claimed the attack that has so far killed about fourteen people according to official records. The insurgents put the death toll far higher – some reports indicate forty plus.

Police Chief Joseph Boinett and Interior Minister Fred Matiang’i spoke in tough language condemning the attack and stressing that all was been done to secure lives and properties.

In his update Minister Matiang’i said: “I would like to condemn in the strongest terms possible the heinous and cowardly attack that we all witnessed in Nairobi this afternoon. I can now report that we have secured all the buildings that had been affected by this event.

“The security teams have evacuated scores of Kenyans and other nationalities from the buildings. We are now in the final stages of mopping up the area and securing evidence and documenting the consequences of this unfortunate event,” he added.

Several other people in and around the area of the attack sustained varying degrees of injuries and are being treated at different health facilities.

Meanwhile Close Circuit Television, CCTV, footage started emerging late on Tuesday into the possible attackers who arrived at the scene of the attack wielding guns dressed in black fatigue armed with grenades and what some experts believe to be suicide vests.

Photos of the terrorists behind the #RiversideAttack believed to have been captured by CCTV footage from dusitD2 complex pic.twitter.com/8hk4U5uNff — ktn (@KTNKenya) January 15, 2019

Long trail of condemnation, condolence

The attacks have as expected been severally condemned be it on social media, by fellow governments and continental and global diplomatic blocs and leaders.

Leading the charge is the Somali government. Their statement said Mogadishu stood in solidarity with Kenya in its war against terrorism which it said had a hideous face.

The African Union Chief of his part condemned the attack but also commended security forces for their swift action in curtailing further rampage by the terrorists. The United Nations chief and his deputy have also issued words of condemnation.

The government of the Federal Republic of #Somalia expresses its strong condemnation of the #terrorist attack on Tuesday at the #DusitD2 hotel complex in #Nairobi, #Kenya.

➡️?https://t.co/Z5p3OcWhBy pic.twitter.com/e2T8V9GtjI — Ministry of Foreign Affairs ?? (@MofaSomalia) January 15, 2019

Appalled by news of the attack on innocent people in #Nairobi today. The AU stands in solidarity and grief with the people&Govt of #Kenya in condemning this cowardly attack which underlines the need to redouble our efforts to combat terrorism on the Continent. — Moussa Faki Mahamat (@AUC_MoussaFaki) January 15, 2019

Secretary-General antonioguterres strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Nairobi today. He is following developments in the Kenyan capital closely: https://t.co/1ZzjJ0MQQg — UN Spokesperson (UN_Spokesperson) January 15, 2019

I join antonioguterres in condemning the evolving terrorist attack in #Kenya and also in expressing total solidarity to the people & government. — Amina J Mohammed (AminaJMohammed) January 15, 2019

The United States condemns in the strongest terms the terrible attack at the Dusit2 Hotel complex in Nairobi. We offer our deepest condolences to all who have been affected by this horrifying violence. 1/2 — Ambassador Bob Godec (@BobGodec) January 15, 2019

We commend the courage of Kenyan security services actively working to end the attack. The U.S. Mission is in close communication with Kenyan authorities and is providing assistance. All Mission personnel are safe and we stand ready to assist U.S. citizens in need. 2/2 — Ambassador Bob Godec (@BobGodec) January 15, 2019