At least 15 dead in Nairobi hotel attack [The Morning Call]

A horrible tale at a Nairobi hotel on Tuesday when gunmen set off a bomb and opened fire at the complex leaving at least fifteen people dead.

The attack at Nairobi ‘Dusit’ hotel began around 3:30 pm Tuesday afternoon with a huge explosion outside the property. Gunmen then charged onto the grounds and opened fire.

Security forces in response then combed their way through the building in attempt at rescue of the frightened many trapped in the building.

Around 30 persons are reported to have suffered various forms of injuries from the attack and the Somalia-based militant group al-Shabaab has claimed responsibility for the attack in an online statement.