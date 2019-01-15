Welcome to Africanews

ICC decides on Gbagbo's war crimes charges [The Morning Call]

The International Criminal Court ICC to give it’s verdict on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 over former Ivorian President Laurent Gbagbo’s request to be acquitted and released. Gbagbo has spent more than seven years in custody for crimes against humanity.

