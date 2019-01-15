ICC decides on Gbagbo's war crimes charges [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
The International Criminal Court ICC to give it’s verdict on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 over former Ivorian President Laurent Gbagbo’s request to be acquitted and released. Gbagbo has spent more than seven years in custody for crimes against humanity.
Go to video
Ivory Coast's FPI wants local elections postponed "unconditionally"
01:22
Simone Gbagbo released from jail after presidential amnesty
06:05
Former Ivorian first lady Simone Gbagbo to be freed [The Morning Call]
04:27
Ivory Coast: groups petition Ouattara over post election crimes [The Morning Call]
06:30
Ivorian govt accuses pro-Gbagbo allies of destabilization [The Morning Call]
00:56
Pardoned Gbagbo allies behind attacks in Ivory Coast: interior minister