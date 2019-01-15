Ivory Coast: ICC clears Gbagbo of all war crimes charges, orders his release

Ivory Coast
The International Criminal Court on Tuesday cleared ex-Ivorian president, Laurent Gbagbo of all war crimes charges and ordered for his immediate release.
Presiding Judge Cuno Tarfusser said that prosecutors failed to prove their case and Gbagbo and his co-defendant, Charles Blé Goudé, a close ally and former political youth leader, should be set free.
