Deadly protests in Zimbabwe over economic crisis [The Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

Several people are reported to have been killed during protests in Zimbabwe after the government an increase fuel price. Burning tyres and barricading roads, hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Harare and Bulawayo on Monday protesting the increase and general inflation in the country. Security Minister Owen Ncube confirmed there had been deaths but did not give a casualty figure.

Businesses have also been paralysed in the cities following a call for a national stay-away and shutdown demonstration by the congress of trade unions (ZCTU).

So what really is going in Zimbabwe and causing the social unrest?

The Morning Call

The Morning Call

