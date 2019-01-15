Deadly protests in Zimbabwe over economic crisis [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Several people are reported to have been killed during protests in Zimbabwe after the government an increase fuel price. Burning tyres and barricading roads, hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Harare and Bulawayo on Monday protesting the increase and general inflation in the country. Security Minister Owen Ncube confirmed there had been deaths but did not give a casualty figure.
Businesses have also been paralysed in the cities following a call for a national stay-away and shutdown demonstration by the congress of trade unions (ZCTU).
So what really is going in Zimbabwe and causing the social unrest?
06:17
Sudan wallows in economic crises (Business Africa)
01:41
SA: Starbucks run out of steam
01:37
Sudanese economic crisis
Go to video
South Africa president bans annual salary increase for cabinet
Go to video
Zimbabwe opposition tweets Tsvangirai video to mark 2017 Mugabe ouster
02:14
Chinese Yuan at its lowest in 10 years