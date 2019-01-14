"Re-creation": Helping victims of war in DRC through dance [This is Culture]

The Morning Call
In this week’s Culture segment Brigette Uzezi highlights a young Franco-Congolese dancer, Bolewa Sabourin.
An “artist” who through his art provides therapeutic assistance to women victims of sexual violence in Kivu, a highly coveted region in eastern DRC, where 80 per cent of the world’s precious coltan lies.
With his « Re-creation » project, he helps these women to exorcise their traumas, and especially to regain power over their bodies.
A project born after his meeting with Dr. Denis Mukwege on March 8, 2016, International Women’s Rights Day.
Go to video
France to extradite ex-Central African Rep. militia chief to ICC
01:14
DRC Ebola deaths soar as outbreak rages
Go to video
DRC: anti-malaria campaign in Ebola zone
05:25
CAR ex-militia leader Rambot Yekatome extradited to ICC [The Morning Call]
00:54
South Sudan: Salva Kiir says "new peace deal will not collapse"
01:10
DRC: Bemba's return raises fresh hope for change ahead of Dec poll