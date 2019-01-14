Welcome to Africanews

"Re-creation": Helping victims of war in DRC through dance [This is Culture]

In this week’s Culture segment Brigette Uzezi highlights a young Franco-Congolese dancer, Bolewa Sabourin.

An “artist” who through his art provides therapeutic assistance to women victims of sexual violence in Kivu, a highly coveted region in eastern DRC, where 80 per cent of the world’s precious coltan lies.

With his « Re-creation » project, he helps these women to exorcise their traumas, and especially to regain power over their bodies.

A project born after his meeting with Dr. Denis Mukwege on March 8, 2016, International Women’s Rights Day.

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

