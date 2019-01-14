"Re-creation": Helping victims of war in DRC through dance [This is Culture]

In this week’s Culture segment Brigette Uzezi highlights a young Franco-Congolese dancer, Bolewa Sabourin.

An “artist” who through his art provides therapeutic assistance to women victims of sexual violence in Kivu, a highly coveted region in eastern DRC, where 80 per cent of the world’s precious coltan lies.

With his « Re-creation » project, he helps these women to exorcise their traumas, and especially to regain power over their bodies.

A project born after his meeting with Dr. Denis Mukwege on March 8, 2016, International Women’s Rights Day.