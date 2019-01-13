Ethiopia holds second 'Car Free Day' event across major cities

Ethiopians in cities across the country participated in the second edition of a Car Free Day event championed by the Ministry of Health.

From the capital Addis Ababa to Dire Dawa, Bahir Dar, Hawassa, Adama, Jimma, Mekelle and Jigiga, citizens turned up in their numbers to walk the streets and to participate in other forms of exercise.

Today (January 13) event was the second edition following the maiden edition that was held in December 2018.

The Health Minister, Amir Abiy, stressed the importance of the event by posting on Twitter: “Our goal is clear: Health Citizens and Pollution Free Ethiopia.”

A Car Free Day is essentially a day members of the public are encouraged to give up their cars and walk or ride bicycles as a means of getting around.

It is largely steeped in pursuance of healthy lifestyles for people who otherwise live sedentary lives. In Africa, the Rwanadan capital, Kigali, is known to enforce the measure with the president and his wife regularly participating.

September 22 is also traditionally held as International Car Free Day with events organized in some cities and countries around the world but hardly observed in African cities.