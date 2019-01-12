Uganda declares cholera outbreak

Uganda’s Ministry of Health on Friday confirmed a cholera outbreak in Kampala, the east African nation’s capital.

A statement from the ministry stated that the outbreak was affecting slum settlements in Lubaga and Makindye, two highly populated districts located in the south and east of Kampala respectively. Toilet facilities in these are virtually absent.

PRESS RELEASE: There is an active #Cholera outbreak in parts of Kampala City.

Most of the cases are originating from Rubaga and Makindye Divisions. pic.twitter.com/vYpYWGzyrZ — Ministry of Health – Uganda (@MinofHealthUG) January 11, 2019

The statement added that 10 cases of the disease had been confirmed as of 10th January. It did not report any fatalities. An isolation ward has since been set up at a hospital in the city to treat victims.

#HappeningNow: State Minister for Health for Primary Health Care, Hon. Dr. Joyce Moriku Kaducu visits Cholera patients at the China-Uganda Friendship Hospital, Naguru.



Only 3 patients are currently admitted at ? while several others have been discharged. pic.twitter.com/sPcfo8e7Do — Ministry of Health – Uganda (@MinofHealthUG) January 11, 2019

Cholera is an acute diarrheal infection caused by ingestion of food or water contaminated with bacteria.

Outbreaks of the disease are common in Uganda especially during the rainy season. The ministry has begun sensitizing the public on proper waste disposal and warned against buying food or fruits from roadside vendors.

One of the ways to prevent #cholera is to improve waste management. KCCAUG coordination with garbage management companies to be strengthened as well as community vigilance, while observing proper hygiene and sanitation practices at personal & community levels. MinofHealthUG pic.twitter.com/ZmcIq0rFDy — Uganda Red Cross Soc (@UgandaRedCross) January 9, 2019

Uganda registered two cholera outbreaks in 2018. The outbreak in the mid-western district of Hoima killed 44 people and infected 2119 others according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

In May of the same year, a second outbreak was reported in Kampala by the Red Cross and confirmed by the Ministry of Health.