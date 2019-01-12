Welcome to Africanews

Uganda declares cholera outbreak

Uganda

Uganda’s Ministry of Health on Friday confirmed a cholera outbreak in Kampala, the east African nation’s capital.

A statement from the ministry stated that the outbreak was affecting slum settlements in Lubaga and Makindye, two highly populated districts located in the south and east of Kampala respectively. Toilet facilities in these are virtually absent.

The statement added that 10 cases of the disease had been confirmed as of 10th January. It did not report any fatalities. An isolation ward has since been set up at a hospital in the city to treat victims.

Cholera is an acute diarrheal infection caused by ingestion of food or water contaminated with bacteria.

Outbreaks of the disease are common in Uganda especially during the rainy season. The ministry has begun sensitizing the public on proper waste disposal and warned against buying food or fruits from roadside vendors.

Uganda registered two cholera outbreaks in 2018. The outbreak in the mid-western district of Hoima killed 44 people and infected 2119 others according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

In May of the same year, a second outbreak was reported in Kampala by the Red Cross and confirmed by the Ministry of Health.

