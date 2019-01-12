DRC: Fayulu files appeal seeking annulment of results

The Democratic Republic of Congo’s opposition leader, Martin Fayulu has filed an appeal at the country’s Constitutional Court challenging results of the December 30 polls, his lawyers said Saturday.

Fayulu placed second behind another opposition leader, Felix Tshisekedi according to results released by the electoral body, CENI last Thursday.

Lawyer Feli Ekombe told the press that the suit is seeking an annulment of the results that proclaimed Tshisekedi as President-elect of this Central African nation.

France, the United States, and the United Kingdom have called for clarity over the results released by CENI.

Last week, Congolese Catholic Bishops said the result was at odds with what they tallied, although they refused to mention any name.

AFP