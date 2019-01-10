Tunisia: tourism revenue shoot up

Business Africa
Tourism booms in Tunisia; the country recorded more than 45% increase in revenue last year
The sector seems to be on the rise three years on, following the 2015 mass shooting incidence. Records indicates that the number of tourist visits increased by over 18% in 2018. An industry that expects to break the record of 9 million visitors this year.
Translated by Hawa Suleiman Issah
01:04
Egyptian PM visits survivors of bus blast that killed 4 people
01:25
Moroccan police question Scandinavians murder suspects
Go to video
Tunisia wins maiden African gaming contest in Morocco
Go to video
Esperance vs. Raja: 2018 CAF Super Cup will be played in Qatar
Go to video
Kenya: discover the heartbeat of Africa
00:50
Tunisia: teachers protest low wages