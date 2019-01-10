Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Business Africa

business-africa

Tunisia: tourism revenue shoot up

Tunisia: tourism revenue shoot up

Business Africa

Tourism booms in Tunisia; the country recorded more than 45% increase in revenue last year

The sector seems to be on the rise three years on, following the 2015 mass shooting incidence. Records indicates that the number of tourist visits increased by over 18% in 2018. An industry that expects to break the record of 9 million visitors this year.

Translated by Hawa Suleiman Issah

up next

From the same country

View more

up next

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..