Ethiopian airlines set to inaugurate 5-star hotel

The Ethiopian Skylight Hotel, a five-star hotel by Ethiopian airlines will be officially inaugurated on January 28 in Addis Ababa, reports News-aero, an aeronautical website citing the Ethiopian press.

Ethiopian Skylight Hotel is located five minutes from Addis Ababa Bole International Airport. It covers 42,000 m2 and has 373 rooms.

The construction of this edifice cost $ 65 million. Ethiopian airlines provided 35% financing while EXIM Bank of China provided 65% of the project’s financing, the website added.

It said that in the immediate future, the hotel will generate 400 jobs.

In addition to promoting Ethiopian tourism, this hotel will also welcome passengers during transits, stopovers or technical delays, according to the Ethiopian Airlines.

Africa’s most thriving airlines is said to be considering construction of a second hotel that should be operational in 2021.