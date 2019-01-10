DRC poll: AU calls for calm; EU takes note of result, disputes

The African Union, AU, and European Union, EU, have reacted differently to the release of provisional presidential results in the Democratic Republic of Congo, DRC.

Whiles the AU congratulated Congolese and called on stakeholders to maintain the peace and work towards an orderly transition; the EU said it had taken note of the results and was waiting to peruse reports from different observer missions.

The DRC’s elections board on Thursday declared Felix Tshisekedi as winner of the December 30, 2018 poll. He beat two main contenders, Martin Fayulu (Lamuka coalition) and Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary (ruling FCC).

The Catholic Church has since said the declaration did not match with their tallies. France and Belgium have also raised doubts about the result.

Statement from Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, takes cognizance of the provisional results of the presidential election in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI).

The Chairperson of the Commission reiterates his congratulations to the people, political actors, civil society and the relevant national institutions of the Democratic Republic of the Congo for the conduct of the elections under conditions deemed satisfactory by the African Union Election Observation Mission led by President Dioncounda Traoré.

The Chairperson of the Commission stresses the need for all concerned stakeholders to act in a way that consolidates democracy and preserves peace in the country. In this context, it is important that any challenge to the provisional results, including claims of inconsistencies with the verdict of the ballot box, be pursued peacefully, through avenues provided by the existing national legal framework, and political dialogue among all stakeholders.

The Chairperson of the Commission underlines that, regardless of the final official results of the elections, the situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo requires genuine national consensus based on respect for democratic principles and human rights, as well as the preservation and consolidation of peace.

Comments from EU spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic

“We have taken note of the provisional results of the presidential elections in Democratic Republic of Congo that were announced overnight by the electoral commission.”

“We have also noted that these results have been contested by part of the opposition. We are also waiting for the reactions of different observation missions that have observed the elections.”