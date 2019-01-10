Welcome to Africanews

DRC opposition candidate Martin Fayulu rejects election result [The Morning Call]

An opposition candidate has been declared winner of the contentious presidential election in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The electoral commission in the wee hours of Thursday declared Felix Tshisekedi winner of the country’s December 30 presidential election.

Now this news has been greeted with some surprise and in fact in what is the latest Martin Fayulu, another top opposition candidate, who had been tipped by many and thought to be in the early results lead has rejected the election results.

