DRC opposition candidate Martin Fayulu rejects election result [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
An opposition candidate has been declared winner of the contentious presidential election in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
The electoral commission in the wee hours of Thursday declared Felix Tshisekedi winner of the country’s December 30 presidential election.
Now this news has been greeted with some surprise and in fact in what is the latest Martin Fayulu, another top opposition candidate, who had been tipped by many and thought to be in the early results lead has rejected the election results.
Go to video
DRC poll hub: Catholic Church 'disagrees' with Tshisekedi victory
01:13
Felix Tshisekedi declared president-elect of DR Congo
01:24
Photos: High security as DRC braces up for poll results
Go to video
Delay of DRC poll results 'unhealthy' - Zambia, S. Africa presidents
05:41
International pressure mounts on DRC [The Morning Call]
Go to video
Pope hopes for peace as Congolese await poll results, EU cuts staff