Will Uganda's electric car accelerate beyond prototype stage?

The Morning Call
In 2014, Uganda announced that it would be making electric cars by 2018. The announcement was inspired by three succesful electric vehicle concepts by the country’s Makerere University.
But 2018 ended and work to build a production plant in eastern Uganda is just beginning, having been bogged down by poor planning, a lack of funds and cautious investors. $350m is needed for the entire project.
Skeptics say the country cannot pull off a venture as complex, capital and labour-intensive as car manufacturing. Uganda’s government insists that the project is viable and is confident of success.
This week on the business segment, we ask if Uganda’s electric car will make it past a prototype.@RonnieKulabako
up next
From the same country
The Morning CallThe Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch :
- Post your comment on Twitter with #themorningcall
- Sms or Whatsapp us to (+242) 064 77 90 90
- Email us on morningcall @africanews.com
- Leave a voice message here
Go to video
Video: Ugandan MPs dance 'Malwedhe challenge', Bobi Wine performs
Go to video
Ugandan university bans make-up, mini-skirts and jewelry for female students
Go to video
2018 Personality of the Year nominee: Ugandan MP, Bobi Wine
05:04
Uganda electoral commission to gazette opposition party [The Morning Call]
Go to video
Uganda MP Bobi Wine evades arrest, authorized concert scuttled
Go to video
'Incompetence, bankruptcy of chiefs' led to colonialism – Uganda president