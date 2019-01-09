Will Uganda's electric car accelerate beyond prototype stage?

In 2014, Uganda announced that it would be making electric cars by 2018. The announcement was inspired by three succesful electric vehicle concepts by the country’s Makerere University.

But 2018 ended and work to build a production plant in eastern Uganda is just beginning, having been bogged down by poor planning, a lack of funds and cautious investors. $350m is needed for the entire project.

Skeptics say the country cannot pull off a venture as complex, capital and labour-intensive as car manufacturing. Uganda’s government insists that the project is viable and is confident of success.

This week on the business segment, we ask if Uganda’s electric car will make it past a prototype.