Sudan's deadly protests now nearly three weeks [The Morning Call]

In Sudan, thousands of protesters chanting “Revolution” took to the streets on Tuesday in a city southeast of Khartoum to call on longtime leader Omar al-Bashir to step down.

It’s the latest in nearly three weeks of anti-government protests which started over economic issues such as spiralling inflation but has now shifted to calls for Bashir to step down.

The demonstration in Gedaref came just hours after Sudan’s Interior Minister, Ahmed Bilal Othman, addressed parliament over the protests. There were also demonstrations in Al-Gadaref, a poor and agricultural city in the east of the country.

We take a look at the current situation in Sudan on the programme and discuss where it seems to leave the country at present.